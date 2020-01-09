Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy after mother found dead

ROSWELL, New Mexico -- Police in New Mexico are on the hunt for a 3-year-old boy who went missing after family members found his mother dead in their home.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday to find 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico, who Roswell Police Department investigators believe is with his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira.

Family members found the body of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez inside her home on the 600 block of East Forest Street and called police. Her death was classified as a homicide, officials said.

Officers have not ruled out Rico-Ruvira as a suspect, but said Osiel is "believed to be in DANGER if not located," according to the police department's social media post.

Osiel, 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen on Sunday and it's unknown what he was wearing, police said.

Rico-Ruvira, 5-foot, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV of unknown year with an unknown license plate number, police said.

The FBI is working with the local police department in locating the father and son.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicoamber alertmissing boymissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
92-year-old woman found dead in Queens street
Police need help after human skull found in mining pit
Rabbi whose Hanukkah party was interrupted by attack calls for healing
Police: Long lines at vehicle office in NJ send customer into rage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Show More
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Video shows NTSB examining wreckage from horrific Pa. Turnpike crash
Girl's mouth catches on fire during dental procedure
LI students to sue district after 'culturally insensitive' photo
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
More TOP STORIES News