Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old boy last seen in Long Island City, Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- The New York Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 a.m. Wednesday.

The child, Ahsan Ali is an unknown race male, approximately 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Ahsan was last seen wearing Jeans and T-shirt.

The suspect, Mohsin Ali is an unknown race male, approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing Blue Jeans and dark colored shirt. Tattoos on both arms and chest, multiple recents cuts on arms

The vehicle has been identified as a White SUV Toyota with New York license plate number JJX5315.

It was last seen traveling on 46th Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and / or death.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensamber alertmissing teenager
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening today
NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1
New York primary voters might await results into July
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
AccuWeather: Storms to start the day
Video shows suspect pointing laser at NYPD helicopter: Police
Midtown stores welcome customers again, with some changes
Show More
Search for man who threw fireworks at NYPD officers
NYC Health and Hospitals eases visitor restrictions
New video shows gunfire at Brooklyn vigil, 5 shot
Several arrested in separate fireworks busts across NYC
Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols
More TOP STORIES News