Amber Alert: Man kidnaps teen brother at knifepoint in Queens, police say

AMBER Alert: Ahsan Ali, 15-year-old male from 46th Avenue in Queens, in a white Toyota Sienna with license plate number JJX-5315. Multilingual & ASL link: https://t.co/bVzN4CafyY. pic.twitter.com/wLwTJY5x20 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) June 24, 2020

Detectives searching for a 15 year-old who was taken by his older brother leading to an amber alert. pic.twitter.com/BHTy7Qoynv — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) June 24, 2020

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after police say a 28-year-old man abducted his 15-year-old brother at knifepoint around 4:30 a.m. in Queens.Authorities say Mohsin Ali was at his parents' house on 46th Avenue in Long Island City, where he asked his parents for money for drugs. They said no, and he reportedly took a knife from the kitchen and began cutting himself.He then ordered his brother, Ahsan Ali, into his parents' car, police say, and drove off without permission to take the vehicle.Police issued the Amber Alert over concern for with his welfare and the welfare of his younger brother.Ahsan Ali is approximately 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.Mohsin Ali is approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and his chest, as well as multiple recent cuts on his arms. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark-colored shirt.The vehicle has been identified as a white SUV Toyota with New York license plate number JJX5315.The vehicle was tracked northbound on the Throgs Neck Bridge, possibly heading towards Rhode IslandNeighbors knew the family but said they never had much interaction. Those who live nearby say they never saw anything that would lead them to expect this to happen."I would see the family in the yard during the pandemic just playing games, like baseball, volleyball, just doing something to stay busy," Karen Dussack said. "I never expected it by us."----------