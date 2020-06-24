Amber Alert: Man kidnaps teen brother at knifepoint in Queens, police say

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after police say a 28-year-old man abducted his 15-year-old brother at knifepoint around 4:30 a.m. in Queens.

Authorities say Mohsin Ali was at his parents' house on 46th Avenue in Long Island City, where he asked his parents for money for drugs. They said no, and he reportedly took a knife from the kitchen and began cutting himself.

He then ordered his brother, Ahsan Ali, into his parents' car, police say, and drove off without permission to take the vehicle.

Police issued the Amber Alert over concern for with his welfare and the welfare of his younger brother.

Ahsan Ali is approximately 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Mohsin Ali is approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and his chest, as well as multiple recent cuts on his arms. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark-colored shirt.

The vehicle has been identified as a white SUV Toyota with New York license plate number JJX5315.

The vehicle was tracked northbound on the Throgs Neck Bridge, possibly heading towards Rhode Island

Neighbors knew the family but said they never had much interaction. Those who live nearby say they never saw anything that would lead them to expect this to happen.

"I would see the family in the yard during the pandemic just playing games, like baseball, volleyball, just doing something to stay busy," Karen Dussack said. "I never expected it by us."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensamber alertmissing teenager
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
How the Tri-State COVID quarantine will work
2020 TCS New York City Marathon canceled due to COVID-19
NYPD union calls for end of COMPSTAT crime tracking system
Six Flags Great Adventure to reopen July 3 with safety measures
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening today
NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1
Show More
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
Biden, AOC win NY primary, but some results could take until July
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
Legendary Stonewall Inn in danger of shutting down amid COVID-19
NYC luxury retailers welcome customers again, with some changes
More TOP STORIES News