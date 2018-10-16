Amber Alert: Missing teen may be in Miami; Parents found dead in Wisconsin home

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old girl missing from Wisconsin may have been sighted in Miami, Florida, police said.

By
BARRON, Wisconsin --
A girl resembling a missing teenager whose parents were found dead in their western Wisconsin home has been spotted at a gas station in south Florida, police said.

Authorities have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since around 1 a.m. Monday, when sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call for help at a home in Barron, Wisconsin, discovered the bodies of 56-year-old James Closs and his 46-year-old Denise Closs.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said there were gunshots at the Closs home, but didn't specifically say Jayme's parents had been shot to death. He said Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents' deaths.

The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are helping in the search for Jayme, but at a news briefing Monday evening, Fitzgerald said they had no suspects or leads.

"At the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That's our goal. That's our only goal right now," Fitzgerald said.

An Amber Alert was issued without a description of a suspect or vehicle. Meanwhile, deputies searched the area around the family's home with drones and infrared equipment and talked to Jayme's friends and middle school classmates, hoping to develop some leads.

Late Monday, a witness reported to police in Miami, Florida, that a girl fitting Jayme's description had been seen Monday afternoon at a Miami gas station in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed, bearded men, according to the Miami Police Department .

Miami is about 1,700 miles south of Barron.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a call early Tuesday asking about the credibility of the report.

Jayme is described as 5-feet tall and 100 pounds, with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerbody foundu.s. & worldamber alertWisconsinFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Amber Alert: Teen missing, parents found dead in Wisconsin home
Top Stories
NYPD: Anger over drugs leads to homeless man's fatal attack
Human ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
71-year-old diner employee hit in face with liquor bottle
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at zoo
Show More
Yankees rings, $50K in jewelry stolen in Lindenhurst
Video shows white woman blocking black man from his building
Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Number of kids living at homeless shelters in NYC spikes
More News