AMBER ALERT issued for 3 kids abducted in Gloucester County, New Jersey

Travis Russell

An Amber Alert has been issued in Gloucester County, New Jersey in the search for three children on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they are looking for three kids: 11-year-old Jamarcus Russell, 9-year-old Jasmine Russell and 8-year-old Jaquan Russell. All children are described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the children were taken from the 1900 block of Clayton Willliamstown Road.

Authorities are searching for 36-year-old Travis Russell, who is described as a 6 feet, 2 inches tall, approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen operating a 2017 silver Nissan Altima bearing NJ registration H53MCS.

The last known location of Travis Russell was southbound on Interstate 295 in the area of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. His possible destination is unknown.
