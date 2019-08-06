Amber Alert: Police searching for 1-year-old inside stolen SUV in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who was inside an SUV stolen in Brooklyn Monday.

The vehicle was stolen from Kingston Avenue and Dean Street in Crown Heights.

It is a white Mitsubishi Outlander with a New York license plate: HYB 6531.

The child's mother said she left the vehicle running when she went inside a restaurant at the location.

When she came out, it was gone.

A New York State Amber Alert was activated for the child, Sincere Gilchrist.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 2 feet and weighs about 35 pounds.

Sincere was last seen wearing gray t-shirt with "Supreme" in red, black shorts with "Supreme" in red and Nike multicolor sneakers.

He was in a car seat in the rear seat on the passenger side of the vehicle

