AMBER ALERT

Amber Alert update: Florida mom charged with murder after 2-year-old boy found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida woman is facing charges in the murder of her 2-year-old son.

LARGO, Florida (WABC) --
A 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert after he went missing in Florida has been found dead, and his mom has been charged in his murder.

The body of Jordan Belliveau was found in a wooded area five days after his mother said he was kidnapped by a stranger who gave them a lift as they were walking at night in the city of Largo, police said.

Cherisse Stinson was arrested Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge in Jordan's death.

"THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased," the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said in a tweet.

Authorities in Florida searched ponds and other bodies of water earlier Tuesday, a day after police issued an Amber Alert.

Stinson, 21, told police she was walking with Jordan at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were offered a lift by a man in a white Toyota Camry.

The woman told police when she had an altercation with the man in the car and was struck in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.

When she woke up early Sunday morning in a wooded area in Largo Central Park, Stinson said she could not locate her son and that a man identified as "Antwan" was last seen with him.

Police released a sketch of the man in hopes of finding the boy alive.

Police said Monday they had recovered "bloody items" from the apartment where Stinson lived with Jordan.

Jordan's father had been arrested and charged in a domestic violence incident against the child's mother in July this year, Slaughter said. Authorities have spoken to Jordan's father, and he was said to be cooperating with police.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathbody foundmother chargedu.s. & worldamber alertFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMBER ALERT
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Search on for boys, father after mom found fatally shot in home
Mom of boy killed by father plans to sue over Amber Alert denial
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens
More amber alert
Top Stories
Plane carrying sick passengers lands at JFK
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman pushing baby in stroller
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Man dressed as clown chases kids with stun gun at LI park
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
2 dead in house fire in Monroe, Orange County
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
NJ Transit reports 60-minute delays due to signal problem
Show More
NYC students, new schools chancellor mark 1st day of school
14-year-old hit by car near LI high school, driver arrested
Man suspected of raping, assaulting women on same bridge
Child killed as winds, rain from Gordon lash Gulf Coast
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisories extended
More News