johnny depp

Amber Heard testifies that Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use

Heard was back on the witness stand to defend herself against her ex-husband's libel allegations.
By Matthew Barakat, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Amber Heard takes the stand in Johnny Depp defamation trial

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use, his ex-wife Amber Heard testified Thursday.

Heard was back on the witness stand to defend herself against her ex-husband's libel allegations.

Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.

WATCH: Amber Heard takes stand Wednesday in Johnny Depp's libel suit
EMBED More News Videos

Amber Heard told jurors how difficult it has been for her to relive her troubled marriage to Johnny Depp as part of a libel lawsuit he filed against her.



Heard told jurors about photos she took of Depp starting in 2013 in which he was passed out. She said she took the photos because Depp couldn't remember what he'd done when he was drunk, and denied what had occurred while he was blacked out.

"He wouldn't remember, or he would deny it. There was no one to back me up," she said.

Heard has testified that she was physically and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Depp, typically when he was drunk or high on drugs. Depp has denied ever hitting her, but Heard's lawyers have said his denials lack credibility in part because he can't remember what he's done when he blacks out.

Depp has said Heard greatly exaggerates his drinking, and that he tolerates his liquor well. Friends, family and employees of Depp have taken the stand and backed up his contention.

But Heard said that's part of the problem: She said Depp has a team around him that cleans him up when he gets sick, and enables him to go about his business without acknowledging the consequences of his drinking.

Heard is expected to be on the stand all day Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvirginiatrialcelebritycourtjohnny depplawsuit
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOHNNY DEPP
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
Heard's motion to dismiss Depp's defamation suit partially rejected
Depp's agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Amber Heard may testify in Johnny Depp defamation trial
TOP STORIES
2 fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; 3 suspects sought
Video shows $20k jewelry store smash-and-grab in NYC
Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot answering door of Queens home
NY, NJ travelers will need REAL ID to fly domestically in May 2023
GOP rep. responds to video of him naked in bed with cousin
NYC's rent-stabilized apartments could see highest increase in decades
Woman sexually assaulted along popular NJ trail; 2 suspects sought
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice spring day
Bodycam video shows heroes rescue driver who plunged off pier
'Rail Fan' nabbed by NYPD after allegedly impersonating MTA worker
Man wanted for trying to lure high school girls into car in Ardsley
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
More TOP STORIES News