2 hurt when ambulance crashes into home in New Jersey

FRANKLIN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were hurt when an ambulance crashed into a home in New Jersey Friday morning.It happened on Hamilton Street between Chester Street and Pershing Avenue in Franklin just after 6:30 a.m.Authorities say the ambulance crossed the center line, hit a parked car, and then continued barreling forward into the home.Fortunately, the home was not occupied.Two Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Mobile Health employees were on board and were being evaluated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.The ambulance was responding to a call at the time of the crash, so there was no patient inside the ambulance.The home was declared uninhabitable.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------