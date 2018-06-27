CAR FIRE

Ambulance explodes, 5 cars catch fire on Upper West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Several parked cars were also burned.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An ambulance burst into flames early Wednesday morning, and the fire quickly spread to five parked cars on the Upper West Side.

The fire broke out just after midnight West 73rd Street.

Resident Adam Wood said he watched as the flames spread.

"I looked out the window, and there were flames all the way up the tree there and everything, I saw a truck on fire," he said. "It was an ambulance, and there were oxygen tanks rolling out and blowing up."

Video also shows the charred cars and ambulance after the fire was out.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ambulancecar fireexplosionUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR FIRE
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
New Jersey residents wake up to find tires slashed again
Man wanted for slashing tires, setting car on fire in NJ
Car erupts in flames on West Side of Manhattan
3 injured in fiery crash in NJ that split car in half
More car fire
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News