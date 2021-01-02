Ambulance window smashed in Brooklyn, EMS crew unharmed

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Someone smashed a window on an ambulance while an EMS crew was driving in Brooklyn Friday, police said.

The crew was driving on Marcus Garvey Boulevard near Quincy Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 6 p.m. when a passenger side window was struck by an unknown object.

"Our crew is currently being evaluated at the hospital, we are fortunate that no life was lost, or major bodily harm was caused to them. This shows once again how dangerous our EMS work is. This is an escalation of how there's no regard to EMS first responders in our city as it continues to spiral out of control. NYPD is currently investigating this incident," the EMS union said in a statement.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS | It's a boy! New York City's 1st baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital

EMBED More News Videos

A baby boy born to Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert entered the world just seconds after midnight at Coney Island Hospital.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynbedford stuyvesantnew york cityvandalismambulance
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community refrigerator vandalized in Queens
49 zip codes in NYC reach 10% COVID positivity rate
NYPD: Man shot in shoulder during NYC home invasion
Police drop charges against 15-year-old in Midtown bike attack
Stakes high for upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs
NASA crew perform reverse ball drop on New Year's
Traveling nurse helped fight COVID pandemic during NYC's peak
Show More
Pets could be the key to sticking to New Year's resolutions
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
AccuWeather: Clouds break for some sun
Firefighter injured after flames tear through Bronx apartment building
US inches closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News