Ambulance window smashed in Brooklyn, EMS crew unharmed

The crew was driving on Marcus Garvey Boulevard near Quincy Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 6 p.m. when a passenger side window was struck by an unknown object.
"Our crew is currently being evaluated at the hospital, we are fortunate that no life was lost, or major bodily harm was caused to them. This shows once again how dangerous our EMS work is. This is an escalation of how there's no regard to EMS first responders in our city as it continues to spiral out of control. NYPD is currently investigating this incident," the EMS union said in a statement.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS | It's a boy! New York City's 1st baby of 2021 born at Coney Island Hospital
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip