American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas -- An American family returning to the U.S. after a holiday visit to Mexico came under attack just south of Texas on Saturday night, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people.

The attorney general's office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. They did not release the victims' names.

The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV with Oklahoma state plates, returning from a holiday visit to relatives in the state of San Luis Potosi.

The highway on which they were shot is considered high risk. It runs through an area that's disputed by criminal groups, including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.

The road connects the city of Mier with Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, on the banks of the Rio Grande across the US-Mexico border from Falcon Heights, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicochild deathu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Woman punches man, man kicks woman on Bronx subway
NYC tolls have increased on several bridges and tunnels
AccuWeather: Clearing clouds
'Succession,' 'Parasite,' 'Fleabag' win at Golden Globes
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police: Peeping Tom records woman inside her shower on LI
Show More
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Two men found injured with gunshot wounds on Long Island
Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
More TOP STORIES News