Coronavirus

'American Idol' contestants will perform from home for final four weeks of season

Starting Sunday, each of the judges will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- The folks at "American Idol" are embracing the old adage "the show must go on!"

Starting Sunday, each of the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, will be watching, critiquing and supporting the contestants remotely from their homes. Host Ryan Seacrest will ring-lead from his home in Los Angeles; and mentor Bobby Bones will chime in from Nashville.

This week, all of the top 20 contestants will perform from their own homes all around the country. And before the night is over, it's going to get brutal because half of them will be eliminated.

The "American Idol" season will have four more episodes, wrapping it all up on May 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicamerican idolreality televisioncovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
Show More
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News