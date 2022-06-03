triple shooting

3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa -- Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

The sheriff's office didn't give details about the shooting but told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff's office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

This is a developing story.
