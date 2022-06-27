Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board derails in Missouri; injuries reported

MENDON, Mo. -- An Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board has derailed in Missouri, the railroad said.
Officials said the Southwest Chief passenger train, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, about a hundred miles northeast of Kansas City, at 1:42 p.m. local time.
Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.
This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
