Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board derails in Missouri; injuries reported

MENDON, Mo. -- An Amtrak train with 243 passengers on board has derailed in Missouri, the railroad said.Officials said the Southwest Chief passenger train, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, about a hundred miles northeast of Kansas City, at 1:42 p.m. local time.Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California , killing three people.