amtrak train crash

3 people dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana

The cause of the derailment is not yet known at this time.
EMBED <>More Videos

Amtrak train derails in Montana; injuries reported, officials say

JOPLIN, Mont. -- Three people are dead and multiple others injured after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 pm near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Department confirmed that three people have been killed.

Multiple other injuries were also reported, according to Amtrak; however, the amount and extent of those injuries have not been announced at this time.

Images from the scene show the train on its side as people gather around it. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known at this time.

(With AP inputs)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amtrakfatal crashdisasteramtrak train crash
AMTRAK TRAIN CRASH
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
Freight trains better equipped with safety tech than passenger trains
2 dead, over 100 hurt after Amtrak train from NY crashes into freight train
Train crashes while carrying GOP House members to retreat, 1 dead
TOP STORIES
Bronx community outraged after fresh produce confiscated, thrown away
'Gabby Petito Foundation' created to help families of missing children
Rewards being offered for information on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts
Judge temporarily blocks NYC school vaccine mandate; Hearing set
Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Gabby Petito case exposes racial disparities with missing persons
Search intensifies for missing N.J. woman near Calif. national park
Show More
No winner; Powerball jackpot surges past a half-billion dollars
Police hold funeral for 2 newborn boys found dead in the Bronx
Report uncovers how 6-year-old died on amusement park ride
Central Park set to welcome thousands for 'Global Citizen Live'
Knicks fully vaccinated, some Nets not yet eligible to play home games
More TOP STORIES News