teen killed

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Florida -- A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city's tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff's officials said. No additional details about the teen or the incident were immediately released.

SEE ALSO: Parents speak out after son killed at amusement park raft ride

A video aired by NBC's "Today" show Friday morning appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.

"We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out to this young man's family," John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group which owns the ride, told The Associated Press on Friday morning.

The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely, Stine said. His company operates the two rides at Icon Park.

"We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened," Stine said.

Stine said there had been no issues reported previously with the Free Fall ride, which opened over the holidays.

SEE ALSO: Seatbelt was never properly secured around 6-year-old who died on Colorado amusement park ride

The ride stands 430-feet (131-meters) tall, and is billed as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park's website.

The ride holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph (120 kph), the website said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatheme parkamusement rideamusement parkteen killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Man who killed teen Burger King worker indicted for murder
Police searching for gunman who killed New Jersey teen
Funeral held for innocent Paterson teen killed by stray bullet
Family, friends to mourn innocent NJ teen killed by stray bullet
TOP STORIES
Man found fatally shot in NYC apartment building
NYC vaccine exception for pro athletes, entertainers faces backlash
Two pigs escape warehouse fire in Brooklyn
NYC pubic safety biggest 'return to work' obstacle, poll finds
NYPD targets quality-of-life crimes; critics cite 'broken windows'
AccuWeather: Milder and breezy
Giant killers Saint Peter's sets sights on Purdue in Sweet 16 tonight
Show More
Over 30 weapons seized by undercover officers in the Bronx
Couple leaves everything behind to flee war-torn Ukraine
NYPD introduces emotional support dogs
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine's doorstep
More TOP STORIES News