NEW YORK -- The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is going virtual because of coronavirus.
The annual March for Science will instead be a streamed event.
Organizers call the march the "world's largest civic event" and is always held on Earth Day.
The first march was held in 2017 as a way to rally behind science-based public policies.
The live stream will include performances and calls for action from a number of celebrities, politicians and activists, and world leaders.
The stream begins at 9:00 a.m.
You can watch at earthday.org.
An Earth Day unlike any other
