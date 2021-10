16-year-old suspect surrenders in shooting of 80-year-old veteran from the Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.

BRONX (WABC) -- A 16-year-old suspect who allegedly shot and injured an 80-year-old veteran in the Bronx has surrendered to police, a little more than a week after we profiled the case in a CrimeStoppers segment Andres Rodriguez was walking out of a TJ Maxx store at East 174th and Vyse Avenue just before 5 p.m. back on May 17 when someone opened fire on the street.Rodriguez was on his way home from shopping when he was shot in the buttocks."He's doing really well," son Miguel Rodriguez said earlier this month. "Thank God everything wasn't worse than it could have been."The shooting was caught on surveillance video, and police identified the gunman as Darryl Burnett, who turned himself in Friday morning.NYPD Chief of Detectives Jimmy Essig said Burnett fired at someone in a black car after exchanging words, then fled the scene."The earwitness hears, 'Hey what are you going to do about it?'" Essig said. "And a male on the corner says, 'I'll show you what I'm gonna do about it.' He pulls out a 9 mm handgun, and fires three rounds."Burnett was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.He was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail following a court appearance Friday in the Bronx.----------