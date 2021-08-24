Cuomo's clemency pick, David Gilbert from Brink's armored truck robbery, sparks outrage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10969630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's full farewell address to New Yorkers.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10967915" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist has the latest rainfall totals from around the Tri-State.

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- On his final day in office, Governor Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to one of the gang members behind the infamous Brink's armored truck robbery in 1981.And that choice is sparking outrage in some circles.David Gilbert was the getaway driver in the politically motivated ambush at the Nanuet Mall in Rockland County that left two officers and one guard dead.He is currently serving 75 years to life, and is among the last surviving people still imprisoned in the $1.6 million robbery that is often seen as a last gasp of '60s radicalism.Cuomo says he believes 40 years in prison have changed and rehabilitated Gilbert, but some members of law enforcement and political leaders are outraged.The 76-year-old former member of the leftist radical group Weather Underground will now go before the state parole board.Gilbert's son, Chesa Boudin, lobbied Cuomo for his father's clemency.Boudin is San Francisco's district attorney, and he was just a toddler when both of his parents went to prison.In a statement, Cuomo said:"While incarcerated, Mr. Gilbert has made significant contributions to AIDS education and prevention programs; he has worked as a student tutor, law library clerk, paralegal assistant, a teacher's aide, and an aide for various additional facility programs."Rockland County Executive Ed Day punched back, saying:"As if victimizing 11 women, including members of his own staff, was not despicable enough, his commutation of the 75-years-to-life sentence of David Gilbert is a further assault on the people of Rockland and New York State."Boudin's mother, Kathy Boudin, was paroled in 2003 for her role in the murders.The 78 year old is now a professor at Columbia University.----------