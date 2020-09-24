coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York will review COVID vaccines to ensure safety

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The same day the National Academies of Science and Medicine raise their alarms about the politicization of science, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised his own concerns the vaccine approval process has become "politicized."

Cuomo said New York State would conduct its own review of any vaccine the FDA approves to assure it is safe to take.

"Frankly I'm not going to trust the federal government's opinion and I wouldn't recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government's opinion," Cuomo said during a news conference Thursday.

While the state does not play a role in the approval process, it will be determining how the vaccine is distributed.

Cuomo's promised review could mean distribution is delayed if the state is unsatisfied it's safe and effective.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: New FDA precautions could delay vaccine
COVID transmission worries increase ahead of Jewish holidays
COVID Updates: Virus not spreading inside schools, study shows
SUNY agreement for free, mandatory testing for CSEA employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo slams NYC over rising crime
Brooklyn bodega owner critically wounded in stabbing
Secret room beneath Grand Central turned into 'man cave'
Fauci lauds NJ COVID response, defends NY's success
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
Show More
COVID transmission worries increase ahead of Jewish holidays
Corey Johnson will not run for mayor of New York City
Some Republicans dispute Trump, say they'd accept if he loses
Mary Trump sues the president, family
COVID Updates: Virus not spreading inside schools, study shows
More TOP STORIES News