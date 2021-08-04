Politics

4 NY DAs request materials in possible Cuomo criminal probe


NY DAs request materials in possible Cuomo criminal probe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- District attorneys from Manhattan, Nassau County, Westchester County, and Albany have requested materials from the New York Attorney General's Office in a possible criminal probe of harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Some of the conduct alleged in the report released Tuesday occurred in those counties, though Attorney General Letitia James said the findings of her inquiry were civil in nature. Still, she did not rule out the possibility of local criminal charges.

"When our office learned yesterday that the Attorney General's investigation of the Governor's conduct was complete, our office contacted the Attorney General's Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan," Cy Vance's office said in a statement.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said her office will review the governor's interactions with the female New York state trooper at his Mount Kisco home, while Albany District Attorney David Soare is reviewing the governor's interactions with female staff members in his county.

"Yesterday our office became aware of the final independent report from Attorney General Letitia James' office regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo's conduct," Rocah said. "As some of the governor's conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG's office. As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further at this time."

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith also released a statement.

"We are reviewing the deeply disturbing findings of the Attorney General's report regarding the Governor's alleged conduct," she said. "We have requested the Attorney General's records related to any incidents that occurred in Nassau County and will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate any potential crimes."

It is possible other district attorneys offices will also ask for the materials to review, but so far, none of the victims have cooperated with any of these investigations.

After the report was released, a coalition of governors including New Jersey's Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania's Tom Wolf, Connecticut's Ned Lamont, and Rhode Island's Dan McKee released a joint statement calling on Cuomo to resign, a stance echoed by President Joe Biden and other top Democrats across the nation.

"We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office," the governors' joint statement read.

The attorney general's investigation found the governor had targeted at least 11 victims with verbal or physical harassment, including allegations that he grabbed women by the breasts and buttocks.
Raw Video: NY AG Letitia James describes how her investigation into Gov. Cuomo is "civil in nature and does not have any criminal consequences."


The investigation included interviews with 179 witnesses over five months and 74,000 pieces of evidence, and James said its conclusion was a damning picture of pervasive harassment and a toxic work environment.

A Marist snap poll conducted Tuesday night showed 59% of New Yorkers -- including 52% of registered Democrats -- believe Cuomo should resign, and if he does not, 59% of New Yorkers say he should be impeached.

The poll found 32% who said he should serve out the rest of his term

Cuomo released a pre-recorded statement saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.
NY Gov. Cuomo responds to AG report on sexual harassment


To defend his actions, the governor released a history of pictures of himself kissing people on the cheek. His attorney also released files. He apologized to two of his accusers, including Charlotte Bennett.

"Charlotte, I want you to know that I am truly and deeply sorry," Cuomo said in his recording. "I brought my personal experience into the workplace, and I shouldn't have done that. I was trying to help. Obviously, I didn't."

However, Bennett said the governor is not living in reality.

"I don't believe him and I don't want an apology," she said. "It's not necessary. It's fake. And his propaganda video was not only uncomfortable and inappropriate but downright weird and unnecessary."

Speaker of the House Carl Heastie said that Cuomo has lost the confidence of the Democratic members of the assembly and that he must resign.

The Legislature will now conduct their own investigation and then could -- and likely will -- move articles of impeachment.

RELATED | Full details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to AG report
Raw Video: Attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark detail some of the allegations the investigated against Gov. Cuomo.





Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomonew york city politicsattorney generalsexual harassmentinvestigation
