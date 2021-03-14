Politics

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer speak out on latest allegations against Gov. Cuomo

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out Sunday on the sexual harassment scandal involving New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

While Schumer is calling for Cuomo's resignation, Pelosi said on "This Week" that the governor should "look inside his heart to see if he can govern effectively."

"People have to look inside themselves and say, and Governor Cuomo also, are they -- how effective is their leadership in leading the state under the circumstances that are there," she said. "But I do think that the women deserve to hear the results of these investigations, as does the governor."

Pelosi says there is "no tolerance for sexual harassment," and hopes for results to come soon from the investigation.

"I said there's zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and we have taken measures in the House of Representatives -- very strong measures in the leadership of congresswoman Jackie Speier of California," Pelosi said. "What I said at the time that these revelations came forward, I said what these women have said must be treated with respect."

She says the charges are "credible and serious."

"I called for an investigation," Pelosi said. "I have confidence in the attorney general of New York. She has called for a -- I think expeditious investigation, and again, with all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and said."

RELATED: With Gov. Cuomo under fire, No. 2 Kathy Hochul treads carefully

Meanwhile, Schumer showed a different tone on Cuomo's allegations, saying on MSNBC "for the good of the state, he (Cuomo) should resign."

"This is an awful crisis in New York and elsewhere, and we need sure and steady leadership," he said. "Now, I salute the brave women who came forward with serious allegations of misconduct of abuse. And there are multiple, serious, credible allegations of abuse so that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and of so many New Yorkers."

Seven women have accused the governor of some form of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching.

Former statehouse reporter Jessica Bakeman was the latest accuser who wrote in a New York Magazine story, saying Cuomo touched her inappropriately while posing for a photograph. She believes it was intended to make her feel uncomfortable.

"It's not that Cuomo spares men in his orbit from his trademark bullying and demeaning behavior," Bakeman wrote. "But the way he bullies and demeans women is different."


Cuomo vehemently denies the claims, but that's not enough to sway New York lawmakers.

16 out of 19 House Democrats in New York's delegation are also calling for him to step down.

MORE NEWS: Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
EMBED More News Videos

A Glendale woman who went missing while hiking in the Angeles National Forest last weekend was found dead Saturday, police said.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomoscandalharassmentnew york state politicssexual harassmentnancy pelosicovid 19charles schumer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
Ceremonies planned for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC
COVID Updates: Travel increase in US as states ease restrictions
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Who would succeed Cuomo if he were to step down?
Daylight saving time starts today: What to know
Show More
Teen stabbed following dispute with another teen on subway platform
12-year-old prodigy set to attend college, plans to land job at NASA
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys
Mom accused of sending deepfake images of teen daughter's cheerleading rivals
Yo-Yo Ma celebrates vaccine by playing cello for others waiting for shot
More TOP STORIES News