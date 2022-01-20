Cuomo's brother's testimony, strip poker comments unveiled in new documents, videos, and exhibits

andrew cuomo

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- According to the transcript released Thursday, former Empire State Development chief Howard Zemsky confirmed to the state attorney general's investigators that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo once offered to play strip poker with Lindsay Boylan, one of Cuomo's accusers.

Q. Okay. Mr. Zemsky, did you ever hear the Governor make a comment to Ms. Boylan about playing strip poker?

A. Yes.
Q. What did you hear the Governor say?
A. He said something like, "Hey, want to play strip poker?"
Q. Who was that statement directed at?
A. I think it was directed at Ms. Boylan.

Cuomo's office had previously denied the former governor said it.

Zemsky told investigators a group that included him, Cuomo, Boylan and others had just boarded a plane after an event when the comment "came out of the blue."



Zemsky had previously signed onto a statement from Cuomo's office asserting the comment was never made but told investigators "there's some feeling" of pressure to sign it. Zemsky said his recollection changed after Boylan sent him a message once the statement came out that caused him to "rethink it."

Q. What did Lindsey's communication say?

A. It said, "I can't wait to destroy your life, you s*** follower."

After receiving the message Zemsky said he "started to recall, you know, a very different type of exchange from the one that I had been thinking about," according to the transcript.

Also among the releases was the video of the governor's brother, Chris Cuomo's testimony in the case.

