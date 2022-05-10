Society

Warhol's 'Marilyn' auction nabs $195M; most for US artist

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK -- Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up - hair yellow, eyeshadow blue and lips red - on a rich blue background. It's also the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie's auction house in New York, where the sale took place.

The Warhol sale unseated the previous record holder and another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose 1982 painting "Untitled" of a skull-like face sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby's in 2017.

Christie's said an unnamed buyer made the purchase Monday night. When the auction was announced earlier this year, they estimated it could go for as much as $200 million.

"It's an amazing price," said Alex Rotter, chairman of Christie's 20th and 21st century art department. "Let it sink in, it's quite something."

"This is where we wanted to be, clearly," said Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie's. "It proves we are in a very resilient art market."



The proceeds of the sale will go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which put the painting up for auction. The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityartmarilyn monroeauctionpainting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multiple fatalities after police chase and crash in NJ
There's a 1,000-pound great white shark swimming near the Jersey shore
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
Airsoft pistol taken off 12-year-old student in Brooklyn school
NYC bike shop badly damaged after e-bike bursts into flames
Anonymous donor pays tab for East Texas college graduates
Show More
NASA's InSight lander records 'monster earthquake' on Mars
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
NY, NJ motorists feel the pain amid gas price surge
Dems prepare to force vote to legalize abortion
Woman fatally shot by boyfriend, who also wounded neighbor
More TOP STORIES News