Tense confrontation between protestors at #MetropolitanDetentionCenter in Brooklyn and correction officers. Keep in mind @RepJeffries says these CO’s “made it clear to me that it was unbearably cold during that 48 period when it was freezing out here.” pic.twitter.com/3FvHBRxC1d — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 3, 2019

.@nycemergencymgt just delivered generators, blankets and hand warmers to the Metropolitan Detention Center. The people inside have a right to dignity and safety and we won’t stand by while the Federal Bureau of Prisons fails them. NYC stands ready to do all we can to help. pic.twitter.com/5HGA3Co0G4 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 3, 2019

Officials say the heat is coming, but demonstrators at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn are fired up, because by the time they get it back, it will have been more than a week.1,200 inmates were in the cold and dark for six days. They used pots, pans and flashlights to bang on their cell windows. The message was clear - it was even spelled out on walls that it was not okay.There was also tense confrontation between protesters at the detention center and correction officers."Occupy the streets until they get heat! Occupy the streets until they get heat!" said protester Janella Cuyler.It all started with a small electrical fire last Sunday, causing a partial outage.It was so cold this week that defense attorneys say medical care is nonexistent and say inmates were left wrapping themselves head to toe in towels for warmth.The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmates have hot water for showers and that medical services continue to be provided.Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday that the city is sending trucks with hundreds of blankets and hand warmers - the supplies are coming whether they like it or not.Moments later, State Senator Julia Salazar tweeted that the warden refused those blankets.Moments later State Senator Julia Salazar tweeting the warden refusing those blankets.However, eventually, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said that a van brought hundreds of blankets, handwarmers and generators.After touring the facility, Jeffries says it is still missing parts, and that seems to be the problem. Meanwhile, he says the heat situation has gotten better, because of Mother Nature."From my standpoint it was reasonable, but it was only reasonable because the weather had improved. What's reasonable? I mean wasn't cold personally, but when I talked to some of the correction officers, they made it clear to me that it was unbearably cold during that 48 period when it was freezing out here," Jeffries said.Monday at 6 a.m. is when the necessary parts to fix the heat arrive.New York's Congressional delegation says that it unacceptable, and it will put pressure on Washington to treat this like the emergency they say it is.----------