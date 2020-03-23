Coronavirus

Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS, MO. -- One of the country's biggest producers of beer is pitching in to keep us clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer to feed the growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says they're using their supply and logistics network to produce and distribute the bottles.



Under the guidance of the American Red Cross, the company will ship the sanitizer to communities in need.

"We can't solve this on our own," read a statement released by the company. "But we can play an important role."

Tito's Vodka says it will also produce 24 tons of hand sanitizer.

In the Triangle, Durham Distillery is offering two liters of free homemade hand sanitizer to local businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News