Animal Care Center of NYC in East Harlem stops taking in dogs amid pneumonia outbreak

Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- The Animal Care Center of NYC in East Harlem has stopped taking in dogs after an outbreak of pneumonia.

The pneumonia outbreak resulted in 2 deaths.



The Animal Care Center said they have been taking in 20% more dogs compared to last year and need to find them loving homes.

Now, they are waiving all adoption fees at their Manhattan care center.

They are also holding a large dog foster orientation on Sunday.

For more information on how to help visit HOW YOU CAN HELP

