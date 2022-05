Animal Care Center of NYC in East Harlem stops taking in dogs amid pneumonia outbreak

EMBED >More News Videos Scott Williams has been counting and re-counting his blessings - three blessings to be exact.

EAST HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- The Animal Care Center of NYC in East Harlem has stopped taking in dogs after an outbreak of pneumonia.The pneumonia outbreak resulted in 2 deaths.The Animal Care Center said they have been taking in 20% more dogs compared to last year and need to find them loving homes.Now, they are waiving all adoption fees at their Manhattan care center.They are also holding a large dog foster orientation on Sunday.For more information on how to help visit HOW YOU CAN HELP ----------