Coronavirus News: Shortage of pet food at NYC shelters amid COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is a shortage of pet food at animal shelters across New York City and the nation.

Advocates say shelters and nonprofits are struggling to keep their doors open due to a lack of funding from donors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Humane Society has started a donation campaign to raise $1 million to help shelters with supplies and to provide pet food to financially strapped owners.

Shelters say money from donors is also drying up due to widespread unemployment across New York and the rest of the country.

