Rikers Island correction officer attacked, stabbed in alleged gang assault

Blurred image of Riker's Island corrections officer (left) who suffered numerous stab wounded in an assault by gang members, officials said.

RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) --
Another corrections officer has been assaulted on Rikers Island.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center.

According to the correction officers union, the officer was jumped by a group of inmates described as gang members.

The officer suffered multiple stab wounds, including a wide, deep gash on his forehead.

This is the sixth assault in the last few weeks and the second stabbing.

The officer is being treated at the hospital.

