RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) --Another corrections officer has been assaulted on Rikers Island.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center.
According to the correction officers union, the officer was jumped by a group of inmates described as gang members.
The officer suffered multiple stab wounds, including a wide, deep gash on his forehead.
This is the sixth assault in the last few weeks and the second stabbing.
The officer is being treated at the hospital.
