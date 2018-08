Another corrections officer has been assaulted on Rikers Island.The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center.According to the correction officers union, the officer was jumped by a group of inmates described as gang members.The officer suffered multiple stab wounds, including a wide, deep gash on his forehead.This is the sixth assault in the last few weeks and the second stabbing.The officer is being treated at the hospital.----------