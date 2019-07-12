Another tornado confirmed in New Jersey, National Weather Service says

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on Thursday evening.

According to the weather authority, the tornado touched down at approximately 7:18 p.m., covering 1.3 miles before it ended at 7:21 p.m.

The tornado was 150 yards wide and had a maximum wind speed of 90 miles per hour.

High winds in the area knocked down a 30-foot tree on South Lake Drive when strong thunderstorms ripped through the area on Thursday.

It was one of several areas where neighbors reported trees and branches down.

No injuries were reported.

This is just the latest in a string of tornadoes to hit the area in recent weeks. Just last weekend, a landspout tornado touched down at the Mt. Laurel Industrial Plaza off Gaither Drive. Video from the business, Castle Windows showed as 70mph gusts of wind flipped a single car over in the plaza parking lot.

RELATED: Car, building damaged after tornado touches down in Mount Laurel
And back in late June, two tornadoes touched down in South Jersey, causing damage in several communities in Gloucester and Camden counties.

Officials say the first tornado, rated as an EF0, touched down in Mullica Hill. Then, investigators say, an EF1 tornado touched down near Deptford.

There were no injuries reported during these incidents.

