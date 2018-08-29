Another water main breaks, Hoboken mayor to head to court to battle SUEZ Water

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Hoboken on the water main breaks.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
The mayor of Hoboken says he is going to court Wednesday morning, in hopes getting information he says the contracted water company is withholding.

New video from early Wednesday morning shows water inside the PATH Station at Hoboken Terminal.


Crews used water pumps to get that water out in the overnight hours.

It is all the result of the 16th water main break this summer, this time at Hudson Place and Hudson Street.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla says some of the issues plaguing the city are the fault of water company SUEZ, contracted to maintain the century-old water system.

"This is a public safety threat to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the city of Hoboken, and I hold SUEZ directly responsible for this public safety crisis," Mayor Bhalla said.

In a statement, a SUEZ Water spokesman said, "Hoboken's water infrastructure is over a century old in many places, and unless Mayor Bhalla stops pointing fingers and starts investing in the system, the problems residents are facing will continue to get worse, not better."

A few customers were left without water overnight.

Bus service will resume Wednesday morning and PATH service will not be impacted.

Commuters are advised to use the Hoboken Lackawanna entrance to enter and exit the station.

For the morning commute, riders are advised to access the PATH station via River Street.
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on the water main breaks in Hoboken.



The Hoboken City public information officer, Santiago Melli-Huber, shared the following video after the break:

SUEZ Water says crews are shutting down the 16-inch main at the corner of Hudson Street and Hudson Place so repairs can be made.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water main breakHobokenHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Another Hoboken water main breaks amid war of words between mayor, SUEZ water
Hoboken holds emergency meeting after 12 water main breaks in 6 weeks
Top Stories
Body parts in bag found for 2nd time in a week in Bronx
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat
Group of men allegedly groped young girls at Splish Splash
Bees swarming hot dog stand create Times Square spectacle
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Search on for woman suspected of setting fires at Manhattan hotel
Show More
Police look for 2 teens who broke into LI school with gun
Nixon, Cuomo to face off in debate ahead of NY primary
Disabled rider blames broken elevator for nightmare commute
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Scarsdale native recounts ordeal during Cape Cod shark attack
More News