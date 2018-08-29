Another massive water main break near the Path Station. This confirms the @CityofHoboken’s concerns about @SUEZwaterNJ. Residents don’t deserve this and we are now even more determined to execute our plan announced earlier today. pic.twitter.com/S4a0osOuVt — Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) August 28, 2018

BREAKING - Large water main break at Hoboken Path Station @staceysager7 on the scene @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/MpSvDn1pWQ — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) August 28, 2018

The mayor of Hoboken says he is going to court Wednesday morning, in hopes getting information he says the contracted water company is withholding.New video from early Wednesday morning shows water inside the PATH Station at Hoboken Terminal.Crews used water pumps to get that water out in the overnight hours.It is all the result of the 16th water main break this summer, this time at Hudson Place and Hudson Street.Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla says some of the issues plaguing the city are the fault of water company SUEZ, contracted to maintain the century-old water system."This is a public safety threat to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the city of Hoboken, and I hold SUEZ directly responsible for this public safety crisis," Mayor Bhalla said.In a statement, a SUEZ Water spokesman said, "Hoboken's water infrastructure is over a century old in many places, and unless Mayor Bhalla stops pointing fingers and starts investing in the system, the problems residents are facing will continue to get worse, not better."A few customers were left without water overnight.Bus service will resume Wednesday morning and PATH service will not be impacted.Commuters are advised to use the Hoboken Lackawanna entrance to enter and exit the station.For the morning commute, riders are advised to access the PATH station via River Street.The Hoboken City public information officer, Santiago Melli-Huber, shared the following video after the break:SUEZ Water says crews are shutting down the 16-inch main at the corner of Hudson Street and Hudson Place so repairs can be made.----------