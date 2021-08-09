Man arrested in NYC bodega shooting that wounded 3 innocent bystanders

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting at a Washington Heights bodega that left three innocent bystanders wounded.

It happened at 11:10 p.m. on August 1 at the Marte Grocery on Audubon Avenue, where three men first followed another man inside the deli.

The incident then spilled outside, where a gun battle ensued and two women and an elderly man were shot.

A 42-year-old woman was hit in her left arm, a 58-year-old woman was struck in her buttocks, and a 78-year-old man was hit in his left arm and abdomen.

"All of a sudden I felt a shot, something hot," victim Irma Diaz said. "When I looked down my legs, I was bleeding."

On Monday, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Anthony Garcia, of the Bronx.

He is charged with three counts each of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

