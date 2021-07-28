Woman wanted in disturbing anti-Asian spiting attack in Columbus Circle

By Eyewitness News
Search for suspect in anti-Asian attack in Columbus Circle

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a woman in a disturbing anti-Asian attack in Manhattan.

It happened Sunday, July 25 at 8:40 p.m. in Columbus Circle.

Police say the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim on the sidewalk and spit in her face while making anti-Asian statements.

The victim was able to get video of her attacker before she ran off.

The victim refused medical attention.



The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

