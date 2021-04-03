Man spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs while on subway in Manhattan, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Man spat on woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs

New York City police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.

Police are calling Tuesday's incident a hate crime.

Authorities described the suspect as a dark-skinned man who is 50 to 55 years old, about 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and about 150 pounds (68 kilograms). He was last seen wearing a dark camouflage sweater, dark sweatpants and black sandals. Police said he was wearing a black sock on his left foot and a white sock on his right foot.

The woman was riding a southbound No. 5 train headed to Times Square with her three children at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the man yelled anti-Asian slurs at them, spit twice in her direction and knocked her cellphone out of her hand, police said.
ALSO READ: Man charged in attack on Asian woman out on parole for killing mom

The man then kicked the phone out the train's back door and onto the tracks before fleeing on West 41st Street, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition for observation, officers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call New York City police.

The attack was among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes. Also near Times Square last week, a 65-year-old Filipina American woman was viciously assaulted while walking to church. A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was charged with assault and attempted assault as hate crimes.

MORE NEWS: Angry octopus attacks man who filmed it at popular snorkeling spot in Australia
EMBED More News Videos

Considered by biologists to be some of the most intelligent invertebrates, octopuses are normally playful and inquisitive.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityhate crimesubwayracismsubway crimeasian american
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Broadway theater becomes first to reopen for pop-up performance
Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack
Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in empty bottles
Trooper rescues missing 2-year-old from stream
Hundreds bid final farewell to fallen NY firefighter Jared Lloyd
Man slashed across face on subway in Manhattan, suspect at large
Show More
Menendez brothers case back in spotlight thanks to TikTok teens
3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired at North Carolina house party: Police
Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from NYC building
Scammers using stolen insurance info for false unemployment claims
'Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia' profiles Gospel legend, activist
More TOP STORIES News