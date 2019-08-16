Anti-Semitic fliers found scattered on street in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- More than 100 anti-Semitic fliers have been found scattered all over a street in Queens.At the top of the fliers is the message 'worthless,' followed by an expletive. Below it was the message, 'cancer-filled Jew.'People noticed the fliers by Norman Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood.A father and a daughter called the police and posted an image online to warn other people.----------