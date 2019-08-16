Anti-Semitic fliers found scattered on street in Queens

By Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- More than 100 anti-Semitic fliers have been found scattered all over a street in Queens.

At the top of the fliers is the message 'worthless,' followed by an expletive. Below it was the message, 'cancer-filled Jew.'

People noticed the fliers by Norman Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood.

A father and a daughter called the police and posted an image online to warn other people.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridgewoodnew york cityqueensanti semitism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
5 charged in retail fraud ring accused of stealing over $500,000
Former Giants WR Victor Cruz unveils new aquatic center in Paterson
AccuWeather Forecast: Spotty storms possible Friday
Search on for suspect in violent robbery in Manhattan
Sheriff: Dare led teen to get sucked into water park drain
Trump has talked about buying Greenland for US, source says
Show More
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
'Armed masked man' scare at Walmart caused by airsoft gun shoplifting
Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
Stranger saves NJ family from wolf attack in tent
Mayor blasts reports that wife's program refused to participate in program for cops
More TOP STORIES News