Anti-Semitic graffiti found painted on synagogue in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Newtown are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that was found painted on a synagogue.The town's public works department helped to remove the graffiti from the Adath Israel Synagogue on Huntington Road after it was discovered Saturday by a police officer performing building checks.Police said there would be extra patrols in the area as well as a police presence during scheduled services.Police Chief James Viadero said the message left by the vandal "espouses hatred, which is not indicative of this community."The Anti-Defamation League has offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the graffiti.The town provided assistance to repaint the damaged areas of the synagogue prior to the start of scheduled services."Newtown has always been a place where people of all religions are welcome and have worked together hand in hand to build a better community and the hateful actions of an individual or individuals will not change that," said First Selectman Dan Rosenthal. "I look forward to personally asking the courts to offer no leniency when the vile individual is apprehended."Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-270-4255.