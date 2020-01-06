Passerby spat on, cursed at Jewish woman in Queens, police say

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens -- A man spat into the open window of a car outside a Jewish school in Queens on Christmas Eve, police say.

The man reportedly went on a tirade after he was stopped from entering a yeshiva on Central Avenue in Far Rockaway.

Officers said the suspect got upset and walked towards an idle car parked out front with a woman, 44, inside.

The man was caught on video making anti-Semitic remarks before spitting into the vehicle through an open window on the passenger side.

The suspect eventually left and police say no one was harmed.

The individual was described as male, approximately in his 20s and has a slim build.

Investigators are hoping somebody recognizes the man and calls police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish

