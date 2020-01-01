New video shows men throw chair at Hasidic man in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video has been released of another anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn that happened on Christmas Eve.
The video, released Wednesday, shows a group of men attack a 23-year-old Hasidic man as he walked in Crown Heights.
One of the suspects was caught on camera throwing a chair at the victim that hit him in the head.
Other suspects can then be seeing running after the man. One punched the victim in the head while another suspect threatened him with a stick.
So far no arrests have been made.
The rash of anti-Semitic assaults - including a stabbing attack during a Hanukkah gathering in Monsey last week - prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to visit Brooklyn in a show of support for the Jewish community.
The governor shook hands and spoke with Orthodox residents of Williamsburg.
He said all of New York feels disturbed by the incidents and New Yorkers stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.
