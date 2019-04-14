Anti-violence activists to lead march in the Bronx honoring rapper Nipsey Hussle

The 'Kings Stop Killing Kings' march and rally is to focus on the need for unified voices to promote peace, and to urge increasing support for the city's crisis management system.
The march kicks off on Fordham Road and Grand Concourse in the Bronx.
Hussle was shot to death last month while standing outside his clothing store in Los Angeles.
As world mourns Nipsey Hussle, interest in his music rising
Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.
The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his studio debut "Victory Lap."
Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017. He was described as someone who was working to improve the community where he grew up and had reached out to Los Angeles officials to work on ways to reduce gang violence.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
