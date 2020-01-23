Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida battery case

An arrest warrant has been issued for NFL player Antonio Brown in Florida.

According to police, Brown is facing multiple charges including burglary with battery.

Investigators say that Brown and his trainer arrived at a home on Monday and attacked a man.

Officers were able to arrest Brown's trainer at the scene but were unable to locate the NFL wide receiver.

RELATED: Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape

Last year, Brown asked to be released from the Raiders after the franchise fined him more than $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

After his short stint in Oakland, Brown was picked up by the Patriots and soon released when he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct by two different women.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News