Hochul names Congressman Antonio Delgado as lieutenant governor

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that she is appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado to serve as Lieutenant Governor.Rep. Delgado currently represents New York's 19th Congressional District, which includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills."I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the state," Hochul said. "We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history - and make a difference."Delgado will take on the largely ceremonial role previously formerly held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest for federal corruption charges he denies.Hochul touted fellow Delgado's work in Congress on bills to help veterans, small business and those with student loan debt."New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families," Delgado said. "Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."It was unclear immediately when Delgado, who was first elected in 2018 to represent the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, would take office.The appointment comes a day after Hochul signed a law that will allow Benjamin's name to be removed from the ballot in the state's upcoming Democratic primary, and potentially allow Delgado to run for the lieutenant governor's job if he wants it permanently.A native of Upstate New York, Delgado grew up in Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin /-year-old sons, Maxwell and Coltrane.He attended Colgate University and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford before receiving a law degree from Harvard, where he met Lacey.He lived in New York City for several years as a young lawyer.Delgado is the Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit, and he serves on the House Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.----------