5-alarm fire tears through Orange, New Jersey apartment complex

we highlight a trailblazer in the world of ballet who is now heading up the next generation of performers at a dance theater in New York City.

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire burned through an Orange, New Jersey apartment complex Tuesday morning.The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. inside the building on Park Avenue at High Street.The most extensive damage appeared to be on the top floor of the 3-story apartment building, although there was damage to the first two floors as well.Residents were able to escape the fire and no injuries have been reported.A search was underway by firefighters inside the building to make sure that everyone made it out safely.The cause of the fire will be under investigation.There were detours for buses in the area as officials continued to work on the scene.----------