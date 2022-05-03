5-alarm fire tears through Orange, New Jersey apartment complex

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire in Orange, New Jersey apartment building

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire burned through an Orange, New Jersey apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. inside the building on Park Avenue at High Street.


The most extensive damage appeared to be on the top floor of the 3-story apartment building, although there was damage to the first two floors as well.

Residents were able to escape the fire and no injuries have been reported.



A search was underway by firefighters inside the building to make sure that everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.


There were detours for buses in the area as officials continued to work on the scene.

ALSO READ | Dance trailblazer leads artistic charge at Ailey II

we highlight a trailblazer in the world of ballet who is now heading up the next generation of performers at a dance theater in New York City.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangefireapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade
Tri-State reacts to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion opinion
1 dead, 2 wounded after gunman opens fire at Bronx store
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
8-week-old pit bull puppy found severely abused in Paterson
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun
4th grader dies while playing in Little League game on Long Island
Show More
Police investigate deadly crash on Long Island
Man beaten, stabbed, and robbed by group in Midtown Manhattan
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees
9-year-old boy finds loaded gun while playing in backyard in NYC
Met Gala returns as stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks
More TOP STORIES News