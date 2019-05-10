Apparent chemical lab uncovered in Long Island garage

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- An apparent chemical laboratory was found in a detached garage on Long Island Friday after police were called on a report of a man passed out on the lawn.

It happened on West Beech Street in Long Beach.

Arriving officers found an unconscious male in the side yard, and the ensuing investigation found a heat source and chemicals that appeared to be cooking in the garage.

"The Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office hazardous materials team and recon team is presently operating at the scene of a chemical lab in the garage of a private home," authorities said in a statement. "There was one civilian removed by LBFD Ambulance in serious condition."

There are some evacuations, all believed to be precautionary, but police could not say how many.

The man found outside the garage was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities were investigating if the operation was being used to cook narcotics, possibly meth.

