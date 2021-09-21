2 killed after man jumps from Yonkers building rooftop, lands on person below

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11032448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller has the latest on the investiation into the case of Gabby Petito's death.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating an apparent suicide incident that claimed the lives of two people in Yonkers.According to preliminary information, Yonkers Police say that a distraught 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of a building at 77 Locust Hill Ave shortly before 6 p.m.They say he fell 12 stories on to the concrete parking garage roof below and struck a 61-year-old man.Both men died at the scene. They have not been identified.Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance footage.If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) - for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. You can also reach the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or the Crisis Text Line by texting "START" to 741741.----------