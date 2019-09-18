Police offer $5K reward for information on dozens of ATV, dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on Long Island's Sunrise Highway

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- As many as 70 ATV, off-road dirt bike and motorcycle riders created a hazardous situation for drivers Sunday night as they rode recklessly back and forth on Sunrise Highway from Brentwood into Nassau County.

Suffolk County police released a photo of one member of the group and are offering a $5,000 reward for arrests.

The photo was taken on the Sunrise Highway service road near the AMF Babylon Lanes bowling alley in West Babylon at 5:09 p.m.

It is illegal to ride an all-terrain vehicle on a public road. Many off-road motorcycles also are illegal on public streets.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

