Arctic blast strikes Midwest, Northeast as new storm hits California

By MAX GOLEMBO
The temperature in Chicago fell to minus 3 degrees on Monday as much of the Midwest is experiencing its coldest March in decades. Even in Denver, it was minus 5, breaking a daily record.

Wind chills this morning are again extremely cold for much of the U.S.

It will be even colder tomorrow in the Northeast, with wind chills hovering around zero from New York City to Boston.

A new storm out West is targeting California, with multiple flood watches and winter storm warnings already issued -- the storm's expected to arrive later this morning.

Flooding and mudslides will be possible from Los Angeles to Sacramento, with more snow likely in the Sierra Nevada. Over the next two days, the mountains could see 80 inches of snowfall.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
2 other shootings may be in retailiation to LI IHOP shooting
Video: 2 masked men throw Molotov cocktail inside NYC building
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Vigil held for bicyclist fatally struck by tanker truck in Brooklyn
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Police track down car theft suspect by following footprints in snow
Show More
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in SC
Bobcat machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured
Person of interest ID'd in killing of teen in Brooklyn
Sisters found alive after weekend lost in wilderness
VIDEO: Avalanche blankets Colo. interstate, cars nearly escape
More TOP STORIES News