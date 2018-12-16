LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --Two double-decker tour bus drivers got into an argument that ended in a stabbing in Lower Manhattan.
The brawl broke out Sunday afternoon over a parking spot near Pearl and State Streets.
A 39-year-old driver was stabbed in the arm and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The 48-year-old suspect fled the scene, but police say they know who he is.
There were no passengers on board either bus at the time.
