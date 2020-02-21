Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brownsville, NYPD says

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a fatal shooting in Brooklyn's Brownsville neighborhood.It happened at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Herzl Street.Eyewitness News is told a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach after getting into an argument with another man.He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.So far there have been no arrests.----------