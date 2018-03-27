Argument leads to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman outside bodega

The NYPD identified the victim as 20-year-old Ebony Young.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD has identified a woman who died after being stabbed in the chest at a Brooklyn bodega Monday afternoon.

Authorities say 20-year-old Ebony Young was stabbed near the doorway of the deli on 1076 Broadway in Bushwick around 4 p.m.

Police say the victim and another woman got into a loud argument outside, so loud, in fact, that one of the businesses across the street closed and locked its doors.

The female suspect reportedly fled eastbound on Broadway in a gray BMW driven by a man.

Young was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where she later died.

It is unknown whether the two women knew each other, or what they were arguing about.

