BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --The NYPD has identified a woman who died after being stabbed in the chest at a Brooklyn bodega Monday afternoon.
Authorities say 20-year-old Ebony Young was stabbed near the doorway of the deli on 1076 Broadway in Bushwick around 4 p.m.
Police say the victim and another woman got into a loud argument outside, so loud, in fact, that one of the businesses across the street closed and locked its doors.
The female suspect reportedly fled eastbound on Broadway in a gray BMW driven by a man.
Young was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where she later died.
It is unknown whether the two women knew each other, or what they were arguing about.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts